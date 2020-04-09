Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Down 1.1%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.25, 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

