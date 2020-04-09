Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aqua America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,629 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aqua America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,381,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 269,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,469,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,055,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aqua America by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.67. 709,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

