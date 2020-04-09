Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Argo Group stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Argo Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Argo Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

