Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 60,782 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 6.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

FNDF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 1,483,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,916. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

