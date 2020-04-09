Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.55. 7,093,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,914. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.79, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,049 shares of company stock worth $68,006,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

