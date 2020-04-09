Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,086.7% in the first quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 233,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 921,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

