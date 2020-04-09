Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,738. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

