Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 572,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,373. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

