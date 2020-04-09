Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.69. 8,114,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.