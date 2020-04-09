Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BIV stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,769. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

