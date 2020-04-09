Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 632.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $20.45 on Thursday, reaching $471.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.18.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.