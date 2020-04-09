Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

DSI stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. 309,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

