Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. 2,640,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,587. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

