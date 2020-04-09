Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $131.49. 2,256,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

