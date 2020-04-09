Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,167,076 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,167,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 7.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 797,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,204. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

