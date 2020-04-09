Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,440. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

