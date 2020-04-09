Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657,666. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a PE ratio of -15.83.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,287,834 shares of company stock worth $28,430,460 over the last ninety days.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

