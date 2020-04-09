Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after purchasing an additional 491,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,743,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908,171. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

