Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) Stock Price Down 100%

Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) shares traded down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), 71,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$473,341.00 ($335,702.84).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Arrow Minerals Limited identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. It focuses on the exploration of the Strickland Gold project covering an area of 1,200 square kilometers exploration licenses located in the Eastern Goldfields; and the Malinda Lithium project covering an area of approximately 600 square kilometers situated to the east of Carnarvon, Gascoyne Region;.

