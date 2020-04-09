Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, approximately 104,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 188,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

