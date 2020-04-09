ASOS (LON:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASOS (LON:ASC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,114.69 ($27.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,114.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,855.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,232.94 ($42.53).

In related news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

