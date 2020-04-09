ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $128,692.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00637200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007885 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

