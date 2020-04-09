Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Trading Down 1.1%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $36.11, 463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

