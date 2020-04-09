Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.12

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.12 and traded as high as $60.50. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.12.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported C$8.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.94 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

