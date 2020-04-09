Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Shares Down 6.3%

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 883,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Aurora Labs Company Profile (ASX:A3D)

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

