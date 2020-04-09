Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,220 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

ADP stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.52. 2,658,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.77. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.