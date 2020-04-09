AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.71.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $606,892,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,639. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

