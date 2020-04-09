B. Riley Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 72,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,076. The company has a market cap of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.