Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First National alerts:

Bank First National stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 15,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680. Bank First National has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bank First National in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bank First National in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bank First National in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First National (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.