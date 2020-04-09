Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 125,251,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,955,367. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.