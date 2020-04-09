Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,285. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.