Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,285. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

