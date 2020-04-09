Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

