Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.99

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $20.63. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 16,492,196 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

