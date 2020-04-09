Beacon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $55,395.34 and approximately $153.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00340598 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00419346 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,353,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,308 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

