BEAM Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. 3,101,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

