BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,141,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

