BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $802,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,223,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The firm has a market cap of $1,243.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

