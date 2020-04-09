BEAM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $222.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.