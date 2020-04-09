BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, reaching $153.19. 3,450,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,466. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

