BEAM Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

