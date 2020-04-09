Bela Hits Market Capitalization of $43,890.22 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Bela has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $43,890.22 and $19.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00634234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007889 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,977,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,430,909 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.