BidaskClub Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Strong Sell

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSOD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -394.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,002 shares of company stock worth $3,040,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

