BidaskClub Downgrades Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) to Sell

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of PGNX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 583,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,557 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

