BidaskClub Downgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Sell

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFM. Stephens decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of SAFM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.05. 218,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,628. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

