Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 10,276,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $169,705,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $27,298,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

