Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Increased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $207,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $321.05. 1,479,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

