BitBar Trading Up 7.2% This Week (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00021680 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market capitalization of $71,620.12 and $211.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,739.77 or 2.02752198 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,441 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

