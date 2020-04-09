bitUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00011176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $26.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,116,200 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.