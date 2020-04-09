Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $253,417.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $333,033.70 and approximately $253,417.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.54 or 0.04594555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

