Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

BCC traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $993.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

